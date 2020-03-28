CommunityGeneration Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CommunityGeneration has a market cap of $27,806.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Coin Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork.

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

CommunityGeneration can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

