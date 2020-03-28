Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Up 41.1% in March

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.