Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,727,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 27th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,265,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,885. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.