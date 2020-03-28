Comparing Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Camden Property Trust (NASDAQ:CPT)

Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $1.56 billion 0.35 $432.88 million N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 8.30 $219.62 million $5.04 17.00

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 0 5 12 0 2.71

Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $118.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 27.68% 22.91% 2.56% Camden Property Trust 21.35% 5.95% 3.34%

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

