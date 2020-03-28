Comparing Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Arrayit (NASDAQ:ARYC)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrayit and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A Precipio -525.32% -94.75% -48.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $2.86 million 2.05 -$15.69 million N/A N/A

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrayit and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precipio has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.80%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Arrayit.

Summary

Precipio beats Arrayit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

