Comparing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

93.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silicon Laboratories and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $109.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and ChipMOS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 4.25 $19.26 million $2.15 37.71 ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.08 $86.40 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 2.30% 8.85% 5.83% ChipMOS Technologies 12.67% 13.60% 7.58%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats ChipMOS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.