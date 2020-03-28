Comparing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Mercantil Bank (OTCMKTS:AMTB)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Mercantil Bank 13.87% 6.55% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Standard Chartered and Mercantil Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 2 2 0 2.20 Mercantil Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mercantil Bank has a consensus target price of $18.98, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Mercantil Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Mercantil Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.75 $1.86 billion $0.75 7.60 Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.65 $51.33 million $1.24 11.68

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantil Bank beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

