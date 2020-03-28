Conceal (CCX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. Conceal has a market cap of $320,833.82 and $48,572.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.01035919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031380 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00175065 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007342 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,810,827 coins and its circulating supply is 6,847,692 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

