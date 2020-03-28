Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Concho Resources reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Shares of CXO traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,510,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.