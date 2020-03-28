Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 27th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.