CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.