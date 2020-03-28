ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,355,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

COP traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,646,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 473,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

