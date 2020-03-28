Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,144,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 362,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Consol Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.