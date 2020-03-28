Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.09% of Consolidated Water worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,435. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $33,921.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

