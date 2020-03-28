ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $19,156.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, CPDAX and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

