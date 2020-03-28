Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 469.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Copart by 19.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

