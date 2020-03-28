Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 27th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.95 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

