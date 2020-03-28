Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,181 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 301,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,753. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.