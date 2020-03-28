Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 206.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.35. 10,529,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,112. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

