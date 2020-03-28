Cortex Price Reaches $0.0814 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $11.20 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, UEX, DEx.top, Huobi, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, DDEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

