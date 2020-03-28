Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 27th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CZZ opened at $12.28 on Friday. Cosan has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cosan by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.