Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of Cosan worth $33,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $12.28 on Friday. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

