Cosmos Hits One Day Volume of $135.64 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $373.36 million and approximately $135.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00031537 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

