Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.00

Press coverage about Costain Group (LON:COST) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:COST traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.49). 740,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.70. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78).

Costain Group (LON:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 3637.0002515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

