CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of CoStar Group worth $82,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CoStar Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $580.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $456.20 and a one year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.