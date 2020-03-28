CoTrader Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,525.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $338,624.07 and approximately $57,525.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.04926447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003609 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

