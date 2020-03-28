Counos Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $69.95 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $69.95 million and $329,471.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

