Counterparty Hits Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a market cap of $2.92 million and $1,637.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.24 or 0.03343191 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,355 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.