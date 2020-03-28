Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.52 Million

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $190.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.79 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $123.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $762.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.12 million to $774.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.72 million, with estimates ranging from $773.89 million to $782.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.