COVA Price Down 16.1% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $328,863.44 and approximately $596,327.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.02519521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194242 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.