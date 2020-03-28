Covesting (COV) Tops One Day Volume of $56,812.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $56,812.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.02514022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

