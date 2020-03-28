Craig Hallum Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Sell

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.40 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

SENS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 169,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.