Cred Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $1.62 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cred has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, UEX, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

