Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.76% of Credicorp worth $128,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $125.85 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $246.37. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

