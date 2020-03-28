Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $340.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $355.90 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $353.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 217,118 shares worth $91,214,208. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $285.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.69. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

