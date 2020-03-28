CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market cap of $64,825.18 and approximately $4,750.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

