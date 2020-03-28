Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,414 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

