Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,981 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $115,504,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

BOX stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

