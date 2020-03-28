Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

