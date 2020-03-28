Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Photronics worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,436 shares of company stock valued at $758,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

