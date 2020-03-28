Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,302 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Tribune Publishing worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPCO. BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

