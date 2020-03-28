Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Adient worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of ADNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.