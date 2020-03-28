Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

