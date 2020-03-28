Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

