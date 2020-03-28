Credit Suisse AG Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.53% of Community Health Systems worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

