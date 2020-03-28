Credit Suisse AG Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.