Credit Suisse AG Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Wingstop worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

NASDAQ WING opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.