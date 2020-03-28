Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 286.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Principia Biopharma worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRNB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.