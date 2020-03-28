Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 140,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

