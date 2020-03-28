Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

